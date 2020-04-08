Promega among state partnership to increase lab testing capacity
Promega is among six organizations in a public-private partnership to increase Wisconsin’s laboratory capacity for COVID-19.
Gov. Tony Evers announced the partnership in March. Before the announcement, a news release states, the industry leaders for bringing more tests online included the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Public Health Lab.
They now include Promega, Exact Sciences, Marshfield Clinic Health System and UW-Health, according to the release.
“Wisconsin is extremely fortunate to have these (organizations) in their own backyard,” Evers said in the release. “They are exhibiting the right kind of leadership that all Wisconsinites deserve: stepping up with innovation, cutting down superficial barriers and doing all they can to keep Wisconsin communities healthy.”