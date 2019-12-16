The Fitchburg Police Department continues to search for a suspect involved in an Associated Bank robbery on Monday, Dec. 9.
At 3:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a robbery that had just occurred at 3002 Fish Hatchery Road.
A FPD news release stated officers discovered a suspect entered the bank and made a demand for money from one of the tellers using an implied threat. After receiving the money, he fled from the bank on foot.
The release described the suspect as a light skinned black man, likely in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5’5” tall with a medium build and dark colored beard. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants or jeans and black shoes, and might have had a bandage on his left hand.
None of the bank employees was injured during the incident, according to the release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 270-4300 or the anonymous Tipster Line at 270-4321.
Additional options include sending a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg” or contacting the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.