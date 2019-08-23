Fitchburg police are asking for help identifying a burglar who attempted at least three burglaries on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
In the early morning hours Tuesday, a burglar broke into homes in the areas of Pembroke Drive and Restal and Marledge streets, according to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department. Home surveillance systems recorded the burglar while walking through backyards and approaching doors.
The burglar is described in the news release as having a slender build with shoulder-length dark hair, which was pulled back at the time, with facial hair and a tattoo on his left forearm.
Other reports of attempted burglaries and damage to property have been investigated by the department, the release said, but it was not clear as to if the incidents involved the same burglar or conducted on the same night.
To contact the department with information, call 270-4300 or call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.