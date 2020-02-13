City of Fitchburg police responded to a call of a person check on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 13, at an apartment complex.
According to a story for NBC15, at around 8 p.m., four Fitchburg Police Department squad cars were parked and crime scene tape was raised at the parking lot of the New Fountains Apartments complex in the 5100 block of Anton Drive.
Witnesses called into the department having heard gunshots, a WKOW story said.
Officials told both media outlets that’s all the information they have to offer at this time.