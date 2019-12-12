From Friday, Dec. 13 to Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, the Fitchburg Police Department is set to participate in the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
The campaign is aimed at reducing the number of crashes and deaths that result from impaired driving, according to a department release. It states that for the past five years, Wisconsin has averaged almost 200 deaths a year from drunken driving.
Police are also seeing more impaired driving from controlled substances, according to the release.
Along with the deaths, Wisconsin has averaged 5,000 crashes and 3,000 injuries per year from impaired driving for the past five years.
The release encourages people who see a driver they believe is impaired to contact law enforcement. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation also has a “Drive Sober” app that can help people find alternative rides.
For information, contact the police department at 270-4300.