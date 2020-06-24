Fitchburg police are investigating two separate incidents of shots fired over the past three days, including one where bullets entered parked cars and an apartment building.
Shortly before 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired at the intersection of Index and Post roads that resulted in bullets hitting nearby parked cars and going through two apartments.
According to a news release, no injuries were reported in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.
Witnesses told officers a man exited a vehicle and fired multiple rounds at a car driving past on Post Road. They described the shooter was a Black male with dreadlocks, driving a small light blue SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue or Toyota RAV4, and the targeted car was a black or charcoal Chrysler 300, according to the news release.
Officers at the scene found numerous shell casings and said two vehicles parked nearby had been hit by bullets, the news release states. Officers also found bullets had penetrated the walls of two different apartments, both of which were occupied at the time, located in the 2900 block of Fish Hatchery Road.
Neither of the vehicles nor people involved in the shooting have been located, according to the news release.
In a separate incident shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, Fitchburg officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4900 block of West Clayton Road.
According to a news release, officers found one shell casing and multiple unused rounds on the street. No property damage was discovered, and no injuries have been reported from the incident.