City of Fitchburg police are investigating an incident where a handgun was fired during an altercation.
According to a news release from the department, officers responded to a report of an altercation between several individuals on the 1900 block of Pike Drive around 8:12 p.m. Monday night.
The people involved in the incident fled and no injuries were reported, the release stated.
Town of Madison police are assisting with the investigation.
Fitchburg police encourage anyone with information related to the incident to contact the department at 270-4300 or at its anonymous tipster line at 270-4321.