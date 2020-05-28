Fitchburg police are investigating a shooting into an occupied car that occurred outside of the New Fountains apartment complex Wednesday, May 27.
No injuries have been reported. The release stated that police believe it was a targeted incident and that the public is not in danger, but no arrests had been made as of 11 p.m. and it was not clear where the shots came from.
Fitchburg and Madison police closed the parking lot until 6:30 p.m. for investigation and located several shell casings.
Based upon eyewitness statements and evidence gathered at the scene, investigators believe that around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, multiple shots were fired at an occupied vehicle located in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 5100 block of Anton Drive, according to a news release from the Fitchburg Police Department.
As the targeted vehicle fled the parking lot, it struck and damaged several parked vehicles, the release stated. It was later located in Madison unoccupied.
Police urged anyone with information to contact the department at 270-4300, call its anonymous Tipster Line at 270-4321 or send a text to 847411 with the Keyword “Fitchburg.”