City of Fitchburg police are looking for a robber who fled after robbing the Dollar Tree on Fish Hatchery Road while threatening an employee with a crowbar.
Just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15, police received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar Tree, 3038 Fish Hatchery Road. According to a news release from the department, a man entered the store and approached the cashier. The robber, who demanded money while wielding a crowbar, fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one in the store was injured, the release stated.
A description of the robber stated he is a black man likely in his 40s, and a height between 6’ and 6’2”, according to the release. He was wearing a blue ribbed jacket at the time of the incident, with a gray hooded sweatshirt underneath with gray pants, brown work boots and a gray mask.
Police encourage anyone with information about the incident to call the department at 270-4300, or text its anonymous tip line at 270-4321. Madison Area Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 266-6014.