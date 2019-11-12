City of Fitchburg police are investigating an incident where gunshots were fired during a disturbance.
Just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Pike Drive for a report of gunfire, according to a news release from the department. Officers learned there had been a disturbance between “numerous younger males” in the area, which resulted in a gun being fired.
Police found a shell casing in the roadway on Pike Drive, but there was no observed injuries or damage to property. The person who fired the weapon is still at large.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department by calling 270-4300.