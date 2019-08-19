City of Fitchburg police arrested a 49 year old Madison man suspected of armed robbery at McDonald’s on Sunday morning.
Police responded to a disconnected 911 call at the McDonald’s on Fish Hatchery Road at 2:40 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival at the restaurant, officers learned the restaurant was being robbed at gunpoint, a news release from the department said.
Police arrested suspect Wendell Davis as he was leaving the restaurant, the release said.
He was taken to the Dane County Jail, and was preliminarily charged with a felony armed robbery charge and misdemeanor intimidation of a victim.
Online court records indicate no official charges as of Monday morning.