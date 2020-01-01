City of Fitchburg police are looking for a robber who took money from a Pancheros Mexican Grill cashier Tuesday night, Dec. 31.
Just after 7 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery at the Pancheros restaurant at 6309 Mckee Road, according to a news release from the department. The robber, who is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches and a medium build, demanded money from the cashier using an “implied threat,” the release stated.
After receiving the money from the cashier, the robber fled on foot. A K-9 track was unsuccessful in locating the robber.
None of the restaurant’s employees or patrons was injured during the incident, the release stated. An investigation is ongoing.
To contact the police department with information, call 270-4300 or the anonymous tip line at 270-4321.