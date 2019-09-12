Verona Road
The U.S. Hwy. 18-151 overpass crossing McKee Road isn’t done yet, but the Verona Road Business Coalition is getting ready to celebrate anyway.
VRBC will hold an “Open Roads Ahead” celebration 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Wisconsin Bank and Trust, 6180 Verona Road. It will also be a celebration of the Nesbitt-Fitchrona intersection, which is expected to have a completed roundabout by then.
The event will include a block party with food trucks, a beer tent and a classic car show. Wheelhouse and the Black Star Drum Line are set to perform live music, and Bucky Badger, Maynard the Mallard and Fitchburg police K9 Drago are also expected to attend.
There will also be a ribbon cutting during the event.
Parking will be available at Monkeyshines, Jung’s Garden Center and Advance Auto Parts.
Free tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com.