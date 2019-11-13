The City of Fitchburg will hold an open house for the updated comprehensive plan draft this month.
The comprehensive plan is a guide that provides a 20-year outlook on the future of a city’s growth, economic development and future financial investments. It is required by state law to be updated every 10 years.
The update will be available for review and public input at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in the Common Council chambers at City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road.
The plan has been scheduled to be passed by the April 2020 election. The council chose the abbreviated timeline for the comp plan update this summer.
The draft of the comp plan was discussed at five community meetings this fall throughout the city. It features a simplified format, dropping the number of sections in the document from 13 to four and reducing or eliminating duplicate information.
Other municipalities have chosen different routes to their required updates under the so-called Smart Growth law, passed in 1999. Some are rebuilding them from scratch; others, like Verona, chose to reaffirm their existing plans with an eye on rebuilding after data comes out from the 2020 U.S. Census.
For information, call community development planner Wade Thompson at 270-4258, or email him at wade.thompson@fitchburgwi.gov.