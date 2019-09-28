Those interested in the McKee Road reconstruction project will have a chance to learn about the it during an open house Thursday, Oct. 3.
It will be from 6:30-8 p.m. at Stark Realty, 2980 Arapaho Drive, to discuss improvements that will come out of the 2020 project, as well as accessibility near the road, the project’s timeline and its milestones, a news release from the city stated.
Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions during the open house, view the project’s construction plan and sign up for updates on its progress.
Anyone unable to attend can direct questions to Bill Balke, city transportation project engineer at 270-4284 or bill.balke@fitchburgwi.gov.