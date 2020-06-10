The council postponed a vote to combine all four voting wards into one for the Tuesday, Aug. 11, primary election.
Ald. Gabriella Gerhardt (Dist. 2) wanted to wait on a vote so people could submit comments or attend a public hearing, and Ald. Julia Arata-Fratta (D-2) asked that the resolution be sent to the Finance committee before bringing it back for a vote.
The council will hold a special meeting to discuss the proposal before the end of the month. It is not scheduled to meet in the first two weeks of July, and polling places need to be approved at least 30 days prior to Election Day, city clerk Tracy Oldenburg said.