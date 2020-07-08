The Plan Commission will review changes to a plan to build affordable housing on the city’s far west side.
J.T. Klein, the developer for the Limestone Ridge Apartments project will bring forward a revised version of its zoning application, increasing the number of workforce housing units, with rent calculated below the market rate, at the corner of Fitchrona Road and Limestone Lane from 109 to 116 and eliminating a building with 24 market-rate apartments. The Common Council had approved the original plan in March 2019.
The 116-unit apartment building would be built on a 3.78-acre parcel directly south of Hy-Vee and Target. According to a plan document submitted to the city, the anticipated start date for the apartments is October 2020, with leasing available in September 2021.
The building would feature 78 one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units and 17 three-bedroom units. Rents would be “affordable” by county and federal standards, with renters making 30-60% of the county’s median income.
According to a 2019 Dane County Housing Needs study, the average household income at the end of 2017 was $72,268, more than $6,000 higher than in 2010.
J.T. Klein has already received $2 million in affordable housing subsidies from Dane County’s Affordable Housing Development Fund for the project, and has applied for $1.5 million in tax credits from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, but was not awarded the request this year.