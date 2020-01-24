Two residential developments in the North Stoner Prairie neighborhood totaling 164 housing units can begin development this year.
The Common Council approved final plats for the Crescent Crossing development in the northeast corner of Lacy Road and Seminole Highway and the second addition to Stoner Prairie development directly east of it at its Jan. 14 meeting.
The Second Addition to Stoner Prairie development will have 43 single-family homes and serve as a connection to Lacy Road for the Crescent Crossing project adjacent to the west. The Crescent Crossing project will have 65 single-family homes and 56 twin homes.
Debbie Beaver, vice president of operations for William Ryan Homes, which is developing the Second Addition to Stoner Prairie, said the company anticipates building infrastructure after a sanitary sewer is put in at Lacy Road to connect to the development, with the remainder of development beginning in late summer.
No timeline for the Crescent Crossing development was discussed during the meeting.