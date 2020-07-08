A busy intersection on the western edge of Fitchburg could eventually get a fourth grocery store.
Meijer, a Michigan-based grocery store chain, is planning to build a 159,264 square foot grocery store, along with a 3,376 square foot convenience store and gas station, at the corner of Fitchrona and McKee Roads. The store would sit directly across from Target and Hy-Vee, and just west of an Aldi.
This is the second Meijer store proposed in the Dane County area this week. According to a June 29 article from the Wisconsin State Journal, Meijer is planning to build a 200,000 square foot store along Hwy. 151 near the Prairie Lakes development that has been developed over the last 15 years.
The proposed Fitchburg Meijer location would be a 24-hour location, and include an outdoor garden center, a pharmacy with a drive-through and a liquor department, according to a development plan submitted to the city.
No timetable for the development has been submitted, city planner Sonja Kruessel said, adding that Meijer representatives told the city that they don’t commit to a timeline until developments are further along.
The development plan will first go to the Plan Commission at its July 21 meeting, which will make a recommendation to the Common Council.
On the 16.92-acre property, there would also be room for an additional store, which is included in the Meijer development plan. The property is owned by Wingra Real Estate, as are the lots surrounding the proposed development to the north and to the east, where the Wingra Stone concrete company sits.
The entire area is within the Anton Drive Redevelopment Plan, which was approved by the Common Council in March 2017. In the land use plan, the area north of the proposed Meijer parcel along Fitchrona Road would be redeveloped into medium and high-density housing, with room for retail or commercial space mixed in.