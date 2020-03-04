It’s officially construction season in Fitchburg – and you can expect to feel it if you’re traveling during the early morning hours of Friday, March 6.
Crews from Madison Gas and Electric will place new utility lines across McKee Road from Commerce Parkway and Verona to the west from 3:30-5:30 a.m. March 6. That utility work will cause traffic stoppages of between 10-15 minutes for commuters.
Reconstruction of McKee Road between Commerce Parkway and just beyond Verona Road is the last phase of construction in the state Department of Transportation project, and will start later this year. Starting in 2013 at the Beltline, the project resulted in a three-lane highway with an underpass at Williamsburg Way and an overpass at McKee that opened late last year.
The City of Fitchburg is conducting a McKee Road reconstruction project from Seminole Highway to Commerce Parkway in conjunction with the state’s project timeline.