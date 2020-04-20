The death of a Fitchburg man as a result of a March 19 car crash in the City of Madison is being investigated by the Madison Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Justin Wixon, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place Sunday, April 19, on the 4800 block of Hayes Road, according to a DCME news release Monday, April 20. The office completed the autopsy on Wixon on Sunday, March 19, the results confirmed his death resulted from injuries sustained in the crash.
The release states additional testing is underway and the death remains under investigation.