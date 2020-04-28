A Madison man has been arrested after he is believed to have stabbed another man on Tuesday morning.
Fitchburg police responded to a report of a stabbing just before 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, on the 2500 block of Post Road, according to a news release from the department. Upon arrival, officers found a man with several non-life threatening stab wounds, who provided a description of the man who stabbed him, with a general direction in which he left in a car.
Police conducted a traffic stop not long after, where they arrested Amari D. Johnson-Amos, of Madison. Johnson-Amos was arrested for stabbing the victim during a physical altercation between the two men, as well as other outstanding warrants, according to the release.
Police plan to recommend one count of battery for the stabbing incident to the district attorney, as well as a charge of second degree reckless endangering safety.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery, the release stated.