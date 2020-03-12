Reporters at the Star have reached out to local entities to find canceled or postponed events and services in the Fitchburg area. If you have events that you’d like added to the list please email ungreporter@wcinet.com. These events have been canceled for various reasons; mainly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
This list has been updated as of 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.
Indefinitely
– All Verona Area School District large scale events of more than 30 people; Source: VASD
– BPNN Community Meals in April; Source: BPNN
– Verona Area High School German and Mexico trips; Source: Julie Jenewein, VAHS educator
March 12
– Fish Hatchery Road public information meeting (will be streamed online); Source City of Fitchburg
March 13
– Sugar Creek Elementary School Imagination Fair, Friday, March 13; Source: VASD
– Latino Nation trip to Chicago; Source VASD staff
-- Verona Area International School Euchre Night at Holiday Inn; Source: School parent
March 14
– District Wellness Fair; Source: VASD
March 18
– Educators Rising Summit and Competition for Verona Area High School students in Eau Claire; Source: VASD staff