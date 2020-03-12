Reporters at the Star have reached out to local entities to find canceled or postponed events and services in the Fitchburg area. If you have events that you’d like added to the list please email ungreporter@wcinet.com. These events have been canceled for various reasons; mainly to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease.
This list has been updated as of 2:40 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
Indefinitely
– All K-12 schools in the state at the direction of the Department of Health Services, beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020, with an anticipated reopening on April 6, 2020.
-- The Fitchburg Senior Center has canceled all programming starting Monday, March 16, through at least March 29. Home-delivered meals will continue; Source: Senior Center
-- The Fitchburg Library is canceling programming and room reservations starting Saturday, March 14, until Sunday, April 5, but will maintain regular hours.
– BPNN Community Meals in April; Source: BPNN
– Verona Area High School German and Mexico trips; Source: Julie Jenewein, VAHS educator
-- Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, canceling spring college field trips, Bucks Games, study abroad programs for Edgewood
March 12
– Fish Hatchery Road public information meeting (will be streamed online); Source City of Fitchburg
March 13
– Sugar Creek Elementary School Imagination Fair, Friday, March 13; Source: VASD
– Latino Nation trip to Chicago; Source VASD staff
-- Verona Area International School Euchre Night at Holiday Inn; Source: School parent
March 14
– District Wellness Fair; Source: VASD
March 18
– Educators Rising Summit and Competition for Verona Area High School students in Eau Claire; Source: VASD staff