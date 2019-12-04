Every cat needs a nap now and then.
LINKcat, the online catalog for area public libraries, will be offline for a scheduled software update from 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 through Tuesday, Dec. 10.
This will affect all public libraries in the seven-county South Central Library System.
During this offline period, patrons will not have access to the catalog to place new holds, but will be able to pick up existing holds. Due dates on library items will be extended and overdue fines will not incurred, according to a library news release.
Library eBooks and eAudiobooks will be available through Wisconsin’s Digital Library at wplc.overdrive.com.
Patrons may still visit their local library to check out and return items during regular hours of operation. Library staff will also be available to help patrons locate materials on their shelves.
Once the update is complete, patrons will be able to use LINKcat to access the same services as before. While there will be changes to the look of the site, they will be minimal, according to a news release.
For information, call the library at 729-1760.