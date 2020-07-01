McKee Road construction continues

Crews work on the westbound lanes of Hwy. PD/McKee Road west of Verona Road on Wednesday, June 24. Travelers along the road have been subjected to multiple lane switches between Fitchrona Road and Seminole Highway, as the roadway weaves between work on the west and eastbound lanes, depending on what entity is doing the construction.

 Photo by Kimberly Wethal

Kapec Road will close for two weeks starting July 6.

That road, near the intersection of Hwy. PD/McKee Road will be closed as crews reconstruct that portion of the intersection, according to a Verona Road Business Coalition news release. Travelers will be required to use alternate routes, such as the Fitchrona Road intersection to the west.

The Kapec/Nesbitt roads intersection has already been altered to not allow drivers straight across McKee Road anymore. Instead, drivers will be able to turn left off of McKee Road onto both Kapec and Nesbitt Roads, but will only be able to make right turns off those roads onto McKee.

– Kimberly Wethal