Kapec Road will close for two weeks starting July 6.
That road, near the intersection of Hwy. PD/McKee Road will be closed as crews reconstruct that portion of the intersection, according to a Verona Road Business Coalition news release. Travelers will be required to use alternate routes, such as the Fitchrona Road intersection to the west.
The Kapec/Nesbitt roads intersection has already been altered to not allow drivers straight across McKee Road anymore. Instead, drivers will be able to turn left off of McKee Road onto both Kapec and Nesbitt Roads, but will only be able to make right turns off those roads onto McKee.