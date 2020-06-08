Minneapolis officers lacked compassion and humanity during the interaction that led to the death of George Floyd, City of Fitchburg police chief Chad Brecklin told the Star.
Floyd, 46, died in police custody Monday, May 25, leading to charges for all four of the officers and a wave of protests around the country and world. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck in particular had his charge upgraded to second-degree murder June 3.
A half-dozen police chiefs from around Dane County condemned the actions of those four officers during a virtual town hall May 28. The Dane County Chiefs of Police Association did the same in writing later that day, calling their actions “heinous and unacceptable.”
Brecklin, an active member of the association, wrote in a statement released on Monday, June 1, he agreed with the Association's statement entirely.
He said in the statement that the incident has caused the department to re-evaluate its service so that it matches the values of fairness, respect and compassion.
“Last week I watched in disbelief the video of George Floyd’s last moments and was extremely disturbed and saddened by what I saw,” he said. “The actions of the former Minneapolis Police Officers in that video do not reflect the values of our Fitchburg community and the members of the Fitchburg Police Department who selflessly serve our community every day.”
Brecklin added that holding a knee to the neck as a means of restraint would be considered unacceptable in the department, as is contact with the neck and head of a person unless it is justified.
In addition to the statement, the Star interviewed Brecklin about the use of force by Minneapolis police that resulted in Floyd’s death and how Fitchburg police handle difficult situations.
He said events in Minneapolis have unraveled the trust that the community had in police departments, and acknowledges that his officers will have to rebuild that relationship with Fitchburg residents.
Brecklin added that his department has an assessment process that reviews the use of force by officers, which could include a compliance hold, taking someone to the ground or pulling out a weapon. From there, a tactics instructor, a supervisor and a member of the command staff must review that report to ensure it’s in line with training policies.
The Hennepin County medical examiner’s report stated that Floyd died from use of force, but did not include suffocation as a means of death and instead cited Floyd’s pre-existing health conditions. An independent autopsy commissioned by Floyd’s family suggested asphyxiation more directly caused the man’s death.
The officer who held his knee on Floyd’s neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested later in the week after people had begun to take to the Minneapolis streets to protest. More than 100 major cities across the country have seen protests, involving peaceful marches, shouting, vandalism, looting and burning of buildings and police vehicles. Police have responded in a variety of ways, as well, from standing still and staying out of the way to using teargas and rubber-coated bullets.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Fitchburg Star: Have you seen the video, what did you think of it?
Chad Brecklin: Yes, I have watched the video, and as you probably saw by my statement that I wrote out, and also put on video, that yes, I did watch it and was watching the video in disbelief, and was quite disturbed by what I saw.
FS: Where do you think the officers involved in George Floyd's death went wrong?
CB: Typically, I prefer not to comment on the actions of other officers in other departments. But in this case, I don’t know to what level of training those officers have, I don’t know what the policies of the Minneapolis Police Department are, but what I can tell you is I certainly saw a lack of compassion and humanity being displayed.
Mr. Floyd obviously was indicating he did not have the ability to breathe. In a situation in which our department was in a case where someone was indicating to us that they could not breathe, it would be our expectation that anytime someone is in our custody, that we demonstrate care and compassion. We would minimally try to roll them onto their side, or have them sit up, in order to facilitate an ability to breathe.
FS: Is holding a knee on a person's neck a legit tactic that FPD uses?
CB: It’s not a trained technique by the City of Fitchburg, or any technique similar to that authorized by the state of Wisconsin … in fact, we train our people that generally speaking, unless a deadly force situation is present, any sort of contact or force placed above the head or neck is not generally acceptable.
Obviously there could be situations where an officer might have to punch, or use an elbow or something when you’re rolling around on the ground, where someone may be struck in the head or face, but generally speaking, it would not be our desire to strike anyone above the head, at least intentionally.
FS: How does this event, and the fallout from it, affect your ability to police in areas where there are tensions between police and the community?
CB: We’ve done a lot of good work, as a lot of other police departments have done over the last several years, and really, throughout our existence to try to build relationships and trust in all neighborhoods in our community. The incident in Minneapolis has completely unraveled that. All of the goodwill, trust and relationships that we have been able to forge over the years have taken a significant hit because of the actions, and inactions, of those officers. We recognize that, and we know we have a tall task ahead of us to begin to repair and restore the trust and relationships, and goodwill that has been established amongst the police department and the community.
This is an impactful incident and situation that affects every neighborhood in our community, not just particular neighborhoods. Every neighborhood, and every person in Fitchburg, and quite honestly, nearly every person in our country is sitting back and questioning what its police department is doing, or does, what its policies and practices are, what is its relationship with the community.
FS: If you need to physically restrain a person, what techniques are used? What are examples of situations that would merit enforcement that would require an officer to physically restrain a person?
CB: If physical force is going to be necessary based on threats or active, visible aggressions by somebody that we are interacting with, we also have other options available – shotguns that shoot bean bag rounds … taser-type devices that could potentially be deployed as well if we have the ability to do so, which may further reduce the likelihood of having to use physical force. If we have to get to the point of physical force, obviously that’s a last resort – ideally, we would have enough officers to safely and quickly gain compliance of an uncooperative subject.
More often than not, we would try to put that person onto the ground because the ground acts as stabilization, and would try to put someone’s hands behind their back and get their hands cuffed. Once they are cuffed, we would begin immediately to begin those follow-through considerations of trying to get them rolled on their side, assuming they are cooperative now, and if they’re really cooperative, get them in seated position to allow breathing and prevent positional asphyxiation.
FS: What is the overall goal of using force in interactions with people, if it needs to be used?
CB: The overall goal, at any point in time, is to keep our community safe, and to serve our community. That’s the ultimate goal. Again, force is not what we want to use at any given time, or any given day. If we never used force again, in the time I have left in my career and beyond, that would be great. That would be preferred for us, trust me.
The goal of using force is to gain compliance and control in situations where there is no control or compliance, where we’ve determined an arrest is necessary, and we are receiving resistance or threats of resistance from the person we need to take into custody.
FS: Do you encourage your officers to call out actions they see from their peers that they don't agree with? Is there a system for reporting behaviors that makes officers feel comfortable in doing so?
Absolutely. We don’t have a formal system for that … what we have tried to do here in Fitchburg, and what we will continue to do, is start with the culture of your agency. The culture of our agency is one that is established on fairness and respect for all. If we are successful in creating a positive culture in our agency, then the byproduct of that culture is one that would have officers feeling comfortable if they had a concern about the use of force, or other policy violations (by) their co-workers.