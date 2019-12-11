Two homes are considered uninhabitable after a gunshot went through the wall of a residence and damaged the sprinkler system inside the building Wednesday morning.
City of Fitchburg police responded to a report of a weapons violation just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, a department release states.
Upon arrival, police found that a single gunshot had penetrated the wall of a residence, resulting in the sprinkler system flooding the residence, as well as the home next to it.
Officers detained a male juvenile at the scene and took him to the Juvenile Reception Center, the release stated.
The Fitchburg Fire Department assisted in cleaning up the flooding and controlling the water flow from the sprinkler system. The Red Cross also provided a resident and their child with temporary housing.
A Fitchburg police investigation into the incident is ongoing.