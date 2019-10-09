The city will provide five opportunities to weigh in on the rewrite of the comprehensive plan this month.
Starting Thursday, Oct. 10, neighborhood information meetings and listening sessions will be held at three spots in the community – in two neighborhoods and at the City Hall council chambers.
The comprehensive plan, which is redone every 10 years, guides development and zoning decisions in the city. A state-mandated document that looks 20 years out, it can be amended once a year. The last plan was approved in 2008.
Alders approved a timeline of having the comprehensive plan rewrite complete before the April 2020 election.
Each of the five meetings will focus on a specific area within the city. The first, held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, will be at Aldo Leopold Elementary School, 2602 Post Road, and will focus on the neighborhoods along the Fish Hatchery Road corridor near the Beltline and the anticipated Town of Madison annexation area.
Two residence areas will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the City Hall council chambers. The first, at 5 p.m., will focus on the southern rural areas and a small portion of rural area near Clayton Road on the eastern edge of the city. At 6:30 p.m., areas of heavy development south of McKee Road and east of Syene Road will be the focus.
At 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, the King James Way neighborhood will have its public meeting at Redeemer City Church, 5356 King James Way. The meeting area includes parts of the city to the north of McKee Road and west of Seminole Highway.
The final meeting, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the council chambers, will include neighborhoods around the eastern side of McKee Road, Fish Hatchery Road and East Cheryl Parkway.
Residents are encouraged to attend meetings that focus on their neighborhoods, an email from Wade Thompson, city community development planner, said, but all meetings are open to the public regardless of where they live.
The public can also weigh in on the comprehensive plan through the city’s Polco app.