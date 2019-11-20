The City of Fitchburg is withdrawing a grant to Chapel Valley Church made earlier this year after a secular organization raised First Amendment concerns about its use of the money.
Mayor Aaron Richardson told the Star in an email the city does not plan to give the church any part of the $10,000 Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative grant because of questions of violations of separation of church and state raised by the Freedom From Religion Foundation in a Nov. 1 news release.
Richardson added in his email to the Star that despite the funds not being dispersed for the HNI grant, the city does recognize the “many great things” that Chapel Valley Church does for Fitchburg residents.
Two messages were left Wednesday afternoon at Chapel Valley Church, but church leaders weren’t available for comment.
The grant the church applied for was intended to “build community and address issues such as food insecurity and workforce development,” according to a city staff summary of the church’s application. The church promised to hold four social gatherings in the Verona Road West neighborhood.
A “concerned resident” told FFRF that despite the church’s application stating the gatherings would be secular, the church planned to proselytize, the release stated.
Discussions of the events were “designed specifically for church members to promote their religions beliefs to members of the community, particularly ‘people that would never step foot in a church,’” the release stated.
Richardson told the Star WHEN city staff were investigating the issue and would determine whether the HNI funds would be dispersed. No money had been given to the church prior to the investigation.
A Nov. 20 release from the FFRF celebrated the city’s decision to not disburse the HNI funds to Chapel Valley Church.
“The motivation of the church in applying for the grant was hidden in plain sight,” FFRF co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in the release. “The city of Fitchburg proved itself to be a good custodian of taxpayer funds after we unearthed the truth.”