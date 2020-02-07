The City of Fitchburg has joined the Green Tier Clear Waters initiative, a 15 year old charter aimed at reducing problems resulting from stormwater.
The Common Council unanimously approved a resolution to join the program at its Jan. 28 meeting.
The charter started in 2006 with signatories that included the county, the state Department of Natural Resources, building contractors, Madison and Sun Prairie. It seeks to reduce the impact of land-disturbing activities and develop better practices for erosion control and long-term stormwater management.
Charter signatories commit to environmentally friendly principles such as conserving energy, reducing air emissions and maximizing recycling, according to the charter agreement. Fitchburg pledged in 2019 to get 100% of its energy from renewable resources by 2030.
The city receives benefits from joining, including expedited reviews of DNR permits and involvement in a forum to discuss environmental issues that contractors and developers are facing in the Dane County area.
City representatives have been involved with the charter already, but the city itself had yet to officially seek membership, public works director Mike Bisbach told the council.
“We’ve attended the meetings, we just haven’t officially belonged,” he said.
Participation in the program is voluntary, Bisbach added.