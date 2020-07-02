Observer awards

First place

Photo Essay, Amber Levenhagen: Waterfall Motel comes down

Sports News Story, Mark Nesbitt: Shootout leads to gold

Best Special Section-Advertising, staff: 2019 Oregon Summer Fest

Second place

General Excellence, staff

Environmental Reporting, Kimberly Wethal: Under pressure

Third place

Best Use of Color in an advertisement, staff: Mark's Barber and Styling

Enterprise/Interpretive Reporting, Kimberly Wethal: Under pressure

Environmental Reporting, Emilie Heidemann: 'We only have one'