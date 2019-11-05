A 17 year old Fitchburg boy was arrested after causing a four-vehicle collision on Hwy. 51 north of Stoughton around 9 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
At 9:10 a.m., the boy was driving in a 2011 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen from Stoughton was traveling southbound on Hwy. 51, when he lost control and crossed over into the northbound lane.
At least five people were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, but none are believed to be life threatening, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Department.
The boy was arrested for operating while intoxicated, causing injury.
The incident remains under investigation.
State Hwy. 51 was closed in both directions for roughly an hour and a half. Dane County Sheriffs, along with Stoughton and McFarland Police and EMS, responded to the collision.