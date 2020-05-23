A Fitchburg man was arrested for his fifth OWI on early Tuesday morning in the Town of Albion.
Lawrence Talley, 55, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, after driving erratically around the parking lot of the Edgerton Oasis, 568 Haugen Road, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office. An employee reported his behavior after Talley struck a large cement block in the parking lot before coming to a stop in a wet grassy area next to the property.
Talley was not injured during the collision. He was booked into the Dane County Jail for the felony OWI charge. Dane County Deputies, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Edgerton Police Department responded to the call.