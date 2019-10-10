A Fitchburg affordable housing project is one of six that could receive funding from the county.
Contingent on approval from the County Board, a $2 million grant would be awarded to developer J.T. Klein for the first 109 units of its Limestone Ridge Apartments development on Fitchrona Road, south of McKee Road.
Of those units, 82 would be deemed “affordable,” with renters required to make between 30-60% of the county median income, according to a county news release.
According to 2019 Dane County Housing Needs study, the average household income at the end of 2017 was $72,268, more than $6,000 higher than in 2010.
The county is planning to give out funds to six housing proposals - three in Madison and three in the surrounding communities of Fitchburg, Mount Horeb and Cottage Grove. The county would provide a combined $7.2 million to the six projects, which would create a combined 460 affordable units.
The county received $15 million in requested funds for proposals,
County Executive Joe Parisi said in the news release the funding will allow Dane County to be “a part of the solution” when addressing affordable housing needs.
“These dollars will help bring together successful partnerships and increase access to opportunity in Dane County,” he said.
For many of the apartment proposals, income restrictions would require renters to make between 30-80% of the county median income, and others would be reserved specifically for older adults or those who have a disability.
Board supervisor Patrick Miles (District 34), who supports the funding initiative, said in the news release the affordable housing need goes beyond the larger metropolitan areas.
“The number of projects in communities around the county illustrates the need for affordable housing is not just a Madison challenge,” he said.