A Fitchburg man has been arrested after what police say was a 1.5-mile chase reaching speeds up to 90 mph on Friday, March 20.
Police recommended seven felony charges, including eluding, false imprisonment and what would be a fifth drunken driving offense, for Wayne J. Jaskulke, 55, after what started as a report of domestic battery at the Bel Aire Motel in the Town of Mazomanie, according to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
He had not been charged as of Sunday, March 22, according to online records.
An uninvolved hotel guest reported the incident at 8:31 p.m. Friday and identified Jaskulke, according to the release.
Police said he fled the scene in an SUV and headed east on U.S. Hwy. 14 toward the villages of Black Earth and Cross Plains, where Cross Plains police attempted to stop his vehicle.
The suspect drove his SUV through the Monona Bank parking lot, over the lawn and launched over the retaining wall of the bank, according to the release. It said he later jumped out of the vehicle, fled on foot toward a residence in the Town of Cross Plains, where he was apprehended by a deputy behind an outbuilding.
The victim of the domestic had several injuries, and received treatment from medics at the scene, according to the release.