The Fitchburg Star sent candidate questionnaires to both candidates for a two-year term as alder in District 3, Seat 6 in the City of Fitchburg.
Incumbent Shannon Strassman is running for the seat for the first time after being appointed in August 2019 after former Ald. Dan Carpenter vacated it when he moved out of the district. Newcomer Dave Carlson is challenging her for the seat.
Candidates were asked to limit their answers to 50 words, with an exception of one question up to 100 words. They were also allowed to skip two questions.