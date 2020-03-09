A caregiver at a Fitchburg assisted living facility has been charged with abusing an elderly patient with Alzheimer’s.
Nafije Zeka, 50, of Fitchburg, was charged Feb. 20 with intentionally abusing patients causing bodily harm, a Class I felony, which could result in a fine up to $10,000 or up to three-and-a-half years in jail.
Zeka was caught on video slapping, kicking, spitting at and pulling the hair of an 89 year old patient at Sylvan Crossing Assisted Living at Chapel Valley in Fitchburg, according to a report from WKOW 27.
Zeka was released on a signature bond March 5 and is scheduled for another initial appearance March 23, with a court interpreter. As a condition of her bail, she is not allowed to work as a caregiver in any capacity.