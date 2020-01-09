A plan to create a mixed-use commercial and apartment building on a former factory site along Fish Hatchery Road is up for a key approval Jan. 14 by the Common Council.
The Plan Commission on Dec. 17 recommended approval of a general implementation plan for the site near the All-Juice factory property near the corner of Post Road. The GIP, the second of three public stages in the planned development district process, provides a developer assurances it can build a project substantially similar to what is in the plan.
Commissioners agreed the proposal meets the specifications called for in the Fish Hatchery Road redevelopment plan the city is updating this year in light of the road’s upcoming rebuild in 2020 and 2021.
Preliminary plans show the building at 3101 Fish Hatchery Road would contain 157 apartments on four floors and more than 10,000 square feet of commercial space with an underground parking garage.
The four-floor U-shaped building would feature a green space over the parking garage. Because Fish Hatchery Road is on a hill, the commercial spaces would be “bookends” of the building, with one set higher in the building than the other.
The two-story commercial space on the north side of the building could be a restaurant, developer Michael Thorson, managing director of Inventure Capital, said.
A GIP covers the overall use and scope of the property, including building size, location and use, parking and traffic flow. If the Common Council approves the GIP rezoning, the project would advance to the final stage, the specific implementation plan, which addresses such details as architecture, building materials, utility lines, stormwater facilities and lighting.