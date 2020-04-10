There won’t be many road projects in Fitchburg this year, but three planned across the city could cause major disruptions.
A rebuild of McKee Road to cap the seven-year Verona Road project and two projects reconstructing Fish Hatchery Road and part of McKee will reduce lanes for travelers throughout the next few months.
The state Department of Transportation is entering its last year with the Verona Road project, which has plagued Fitchburg travelers with slow commute times to Madison the past few years as it widened the highway to three lanes and built an overpass at McKee Road and an underpass at Williamsburg Way.
This year, that project includes rebuilding part of McKee Road in Fitchburg, after months of construction and lane changes damaged the road near the overpass. It will be widened to three lanes each way from Fitchrona Road to Commerce Park Drive.
In conjunction with the state’s project, the city will reconstruct a portion of McKee Road from Commerce Park Drive to Seminole Highway.
Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction, from the Beltline in Madison to Brenden Avenue started April 1. The project has been split into two phases to be completed over two years.
The state will also repair bridges on U.S. Hwy. 14 from McCoy Road to Hwy. 138, south of the city. Bridges at Hwy. 138 and McCoy Road will be replaced, and the bridge deck overlay at County Hwy. MM will be repaired.
The only other road in the city slated to be resurfaced is Irish Lane between Syene Road and Hwy. MM on the east side, which is set to be reconstructed, city transportation project engineer Bill Balke told the Star.
Verona Road final phase
This year marks the last round of construction travelers will see on their trek northward to Madison for a while.
The seven-year state project, which has caused significant traffic delays from the Beltline to just south of McKee Road, will finish with work below its new underpass on McKee Road. When completed, it will make McKee Road three lanes each way between Commerce Park Drive and Fitchrona Road, with work split into four stages.
The first will be median work for future traffic pattern changes; the second phase will shift all traffic to the westbound lanes on the north side of the road. The third will switch traffic over to the eastbound lanes on newly done pavement, with the final phase including median work to finish off the project.
Two lanes each way will remain open throughout the project’s duration, minus lane closures in non-peak travel hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.
For the city’s project on McKee Road, eastbound lanes will be reconstructed first, and in mid-summer, the lanes will switch over so the westbound lanes can be repaved, Balke said, with the project expected to finish by mid-November.
Fish Hatch project starts
Fish Hatchery Road reconstruction is starting a little later than planned and will last another year beyond the initial timeline.
Last year, the $20.3 million project was split into two phases to lower its cost, as it had been described by city officials as having an aggressive timeline.
The first phase, from the Beltline to Traceway Drive, will be completed this year, while the second, continuing to Brendan Avenue, is set for 2021.
The project will reconstruct all six lanes of both north- and southbound Fish Hatchery Road, improve traffic flow at the eight intersections along the road, replace five failing retaining walls, mitigate flooding through stormwater improvements and add landscape planting and decorative paving.
After median work is completed, Balke said, crews will start on the northbound lanes in mid-April, and southbound lane work will follow in July, lasting into the fall. During the project, there will be one lane going each way, and there will be temporary intersection closures at Greenway Cross and Post Road, Balke said.
“We’ll give a couple weeks of advance notice on that,” he said. “You might have to go all the way down to Post Road or Index Road to get to Greenway again.”
The project will also include construction of a bridge on the edge of the Nine Springs Golf Course property for a multi-use path.