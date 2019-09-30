A driver who crossed the center line and hit an oncoming vehicle Sunday afternoon is in critical condition.
Fitchburg police responded to a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash with serious injuries at McCoy and South Syene Roads just before 5 p.m, according to a news release from the department.
Officers believe the driver of one vehicle went over the center line and hit the oncoming vehicle, sustaining life-threatening injuries and causing minor injuries for the other driver.
Both drivers were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the area was closed for around four hours after the collision.