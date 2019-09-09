Another major thoroughfare in the City of Fitchburg will be under construction beginning next week.
County Hwy. M, one of the signed alternate routes to avoid the Verona Road construction project, will be resurfaced from Monday, Sept. 16, through Friday, Oct. 25. The project will take place in two sections, with traffic restricted to local only during the work.
The road is scheduled to be closed from County Hwy. MM in Oregon to Fish Hatchery Road from Sept. 16 through Oct. 4. Crews plan to then resurface the road between Fish Hatchery Road and just west of County Hwy. PB in Verona Oct. 7-25.
Suggested alternate routes from the state Department of Transportation are Verona Road and the Beltline.
“Access will be maintained to area businesses and residences within the project limits,” a DOT news release states. “Motorists with a destination along County M are strongly encouraged to plan ahead, allow additional travel time, and proceed with caution in the work zone.”
For information and updates on all Verona Road projects, visit VeronaRoadProject.wi.gov or follow the Facebook page, WIVeronaRoadProject.