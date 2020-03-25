Dane County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested three teenage boys who were found driving a stolen car from Fitchburg on Tuesday night.
Deputies found the two 14 year olds and a 15 year old driving the stolen vehicle, a 2013 Ford Escape, on Hwy. 51 near Pflaum Road in the City of Madison, according to a news release from the department.
The vehicle the three boys were driving has been stolen from Fitchburg on March 21, according to the release.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled south toward the Village of McFarland for approximately four miles, reaching speeds of 100 mph.
Village of McFarland police then used road spikes to stop the vehicle on Terminal Drive.
After the vehicle was stopped, the three teenagers fled on foot, and City of Madison Police used drones and two K-9’s to locate and arrest them.
DCSO plans to recommend felony charges of operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent for the teenagers and misdemeanor obstruction charges to the district attorney.
The news release reminds citizens to lock their homes, garages and vehicles, despite other things being on other people’s minds at the moment.