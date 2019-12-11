The City of Fitchburg Common Council violated Open Meeting laws when it reopened a previously finished rezoning process for a South Fish Hatchery Road proposal in October 2018, a Dane County judge ruled Wednesday, Dec. 4.
Though the project was never built, a couple who owns a nearby business sued the city this year, claiming the city had violated its own city and state laws by putting a revote on the project on the Oct. 9, 2018, meeting agenda without proper notice. It was rejected in April in a later step of the process, which drew threats of a lawsuit from the developer.
Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke sided with plaintiffs David and Cheryl Strassman, ruling that by voting the project down earlier in the year, the Council had essentially closed the zoning process, and therefore it needed to go through another public hearing at the Plan Commission.
The council had rejected the project, a 73-unit senior housing facility, at its June 26, 2018, meeting because of traffic concerns. At the time, the only access point available to the apartment building was on Fish Hatchery Road.
The lawsuit claimed the council should have started over with the process, rather than “reopen” a finished process and therefore failed to give proper notice for resident comment and allow for a public hearing prior to approving the rezone request in October 2018.
The Strassman lawsuit also claimed the Common Council violated Open Meeting laws when then-Mayor Jason Gonzalez sent an email to the entire council asking if anyone would support putting the rezoning request back on the agenda. Ehlke declined to rule on that claim because he voided the council’s rezoning vote.
In voiding the vote, Ehlke wrote that the council gave the public the impression that the process for the proposal was finished.
“This case does not involve an amended rezoning proposal where the public would reasonably expect the rezoning process to continue and an additional hearing may or may not be required by due process,” Ehlke’s ruling stated. “Instead, the Council’s June 26 vote informed the public the proposed zoning amendment … had failed and the process had ended. Once the rezoning process ends, there no longer exists a proposal that can be amended.”
A City of Fitchburg ordinance requires that any zoning proposal must have at least 10 days’ notice to all property owners prior to being brought to a municipal governing body, Ehlke’s ruling states, and by state law, it must be published in a city’s legal newspaper.
The email the Strassmans claimed violated Open Meeting laws was sent by Gonzalez after developer JT Klein Company, Inc., indicated to him that it was considering bringing the project back for consideration in October.
Over email, two alders, Dorothy Krause and Julia Arata-Fratta agreed to sponsor putting an item on the agenda to rescind the June vote on Friday, Oct. 4, a timeframe the Strassmans argued was not enough time for proper notification and a public hearing with the Plan Commission.
The project was proposed as part of a three-stage process known as a planned district development.
The second, and most important, step, the general implementation plan, is what the council voted against and then reconsidered. It covers big-picture items – site layout, building types and sizes and traffic flow – while the third step, the specific implementation plan, is finer details such as architecture, landscaping and lighting. Typically, GIP approval entitles a developer to complete the project as long as the SIP follows the plan.
Commissioners and residents opposed to the development have cited traffic and a lack of amenities for seniors in the area as concerns. Klein argued to the Plan Commission in June 2019 that its recommendation against the plan was motivated by fears of bringing lower-income people to the area.