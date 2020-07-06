Fitchburg fire department stock

Fitchburg Fire Department responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23 after a worker at a project site in the Terravessa development fell 15 feet, landing in the basement level of a home under construction.

 Photo by Samantha Christian

A construction worker is recovering after falling 15 feet into the basement of a home he was working on in the Terravessa development on Tuesday, June 23.

The man was treated for his injuries at a hospital.

His coworkers were unable to safely get him out of the basement level of the structure without risking injury, requiring assistance from rescue personnel, a Facebook post from the Fitchburg Fire Department reported.

Fire rescue responders arrived within minutes of being called, shortly before 2 p.m., the release said. No responders were injured during the man’s rescue.

Fitch-Rona EMS ambulance took the man to a hospital.

