A construction worker is recovering after falling 15 feet into the basement of a home he was working on in the Terravessa development on Tuesday, June 23.
The man was treated for his injuries at a hospital.
His coworkers were unable to safely get him out of the basement level of the structure without risking injury, requiring assistance from rescue personnel, a Facebook post from the Fitchburg Fire Department reported.
Fire rescue responders arrived within minutes of being called, shortly before 2 p.m., the release said. No responders were injured during the man’s rescue.
Fitch-Rona EMS ambulance took the man to a hospital.