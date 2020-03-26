The bad news: Verona Road construction restarted this week.
But the good news: It’s the start of the last year of the seven-year state Department of Transportation project that has caused significant traffic delays as crews reconstructed and widened Verona Road from the Beltline to just south of McKee Road.
That work being done this week involves the placement of temporary traffic lights at Commerce Park Drive and the removal of street lighting between Commerce Park Drive and Fitchrona Road for future traffic staging.
The project, which will make McKee Road three lanes each way between Commerce Park Drive and Fitchrona Road, is split into four stages. The first will be median work for future traffic pattern changes; the second phase will shift all traffic to the westbound lanes on the north side of the road.
The third phase will have traffic then switch over to the eastbound lanes on newly done pavement, with the final phase will include median work to finish off the project.
Two lanes each way will remain open throughout the duration of the project, minus lane closures in non-peak travel hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In conjunction with the state DOT project, the City of Fitchburg is reconstructing McKee Road from Commerce Park Drive east to Seminole Highway, with contractors looking to start in mid-April.