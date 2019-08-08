Verona Road
By this year’s end, Verona Road traffic will travel underneath Williamsburg Way and over McKee Road.
That will allow nonstop traffic all the way to the light at Raymond Road.
To get to that point, though, some headaches have been required. This week, the intersection of Verona and McKee roads – also known as County Hwy. PD – was closed nightly as crews installed the bridge girders that will allow traffic to flow as eventually intended.
Only right turns were allowed at the intersection beginning at 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday nights, with Friday as a potential makeup date if weather delayed work earlier in the week.
Last month, the Williamsburg Way bridge opened after weeks of no left turns at the intersection with Verona Road. Crews are continuing to work on the Verona Road lanes underneath that bridge, with concrete paving set for the week of Aug. 12-16, according to the weekly construction updates.
The Verona Road project, which began in 2014 near the Beltline, is expected to be completed by fall 2020, including an expansion of Hwy. PD to three lanes from Hard Rock Road to Commerce Park Drive.