The Fitchburg Police Department responded to the scene of an collision involving a dump truck and bicyclist that resulted in minor injuries Monday, April 20.
According to a news release, officers arrived at the scene near County Highway M and Wendt Road and learned the bicyclist sustained non-life threatening injuries. Fitchrona EMS then transported the bicyclist to the hospital.
The release states the driver of the dump truck wasn’t injured, remained on the scene, and remained cooperative with the police investigation.
Police issued no citations, according to the release.