Summer is just around the corner, and so is Wisconsin law enforcement’s “Click it or Ticket” seat belt enforcement.
Fitchburg police are joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin as part of the annual effort, funded by federal grants, to encourage motorists to buckle up, scheduled from June 22 through July 5.
According to a Fitchburg Police Department news release, the department is also working with 10 other Dane County law enforcement agencies to conduct joint seat belt traffic enforcements throughout the year.
Over the last decade, Wisconsin’s safety belt use rate has increased from about 74 percent (in 2009) to nearly 90 percent, the release said.
In Wisconsin, motorists can be stopped and cited for failing to wear a safety belt. Drivers can also be cited for every unbuckled passenger in their vehicle.