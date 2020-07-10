The City of Fitchburg will offer early voting by appointment and curbside services leading up to the Aug. 11 primary election.
Residents can go to City Hall, 5530 Lacy Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. between Tuesday, July 28 and Thursday, Aug. 6, or 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and vote absentee at the curbside, or schedule an appointment to come in the building, according to a city news release.
The clerk’s office requested in the release that residents call ahead of time and make appointments, and wear masks when arriving to vote for either method of voting.
Residents should also bring their photo ID with them, regardless if they have one on file with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and bring a black ballpoint pen with them to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
For more information, call 270-4200.